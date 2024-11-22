The IAF on Friday struck Hezbollah terrorist targets in the area of Tyre in southern Lebanon, including command centers, intelligence infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, an observation post, and additional terrorist infrastructure, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Many of the targets that were struck belonged to Hezbollah's "Aziz" unit, which is responsible for launching projectiles from southwestern Lebanon into Israel and for additional terrorist activity.

The Tyre area is a significant Hezbollah and "Aziz" hotspot, from which Hezbollah terrorists plan and advance terrorist activity against the State of Israel and IDF troops, noted the IDF.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization systematically takes control of civilian areas throughout Lebanon and embeds its commanders and operatives in civilian areas in order to plan and carry out terror attacks, endangering Lebanese civilians,” it added.

The statement noted that, prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including by issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area on various platforms.

