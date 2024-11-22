\nFollowing the sirens that were activated between 4:35 p.m. and 4:47 p.m. in the Upper Galilee and Western Galilee areas, approximately 20 launches were identified that crossed from Lebanon. Some were intercepted, and falls were identified.\n\nFollowing the sirens that were activated at 4:34 p.m. in the Haifa Bay area, approximately five launches were identified that crossed from Lebanon. Some were intercepted, and falls were identified.\n\nFollowing the sirens that were activated at 4:30 p.m. and 4:31 p.m. in the Western Galilee area, approximately five launches were identified that crossed from Lebanon. Some were intercepted, and falls were identified.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n