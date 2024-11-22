\nWith the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF completed a series of strikes on Hezbollah terrorist command centers in the Dahieh, a key Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut. Hezbollah deliberately embedded its infrastructure in these civilian areas, using the Lebanese civilian population as a human shield.\n\nPrior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including by collecting prior intelligence, leveraging aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area.\n\nThe strikes were directed toward Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, and are part of the IDF's continuous efforts to degrade Hezbollah's capability to carry out terrorist attacks against Israel and to dismantle the weapons production and storage facilities that Hezbollah established over the years in the Dahieh area.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n