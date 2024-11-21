The IAF completed a third series of strikes on Hezbollah command centers in the Dahiyeh, a key Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.\n\nPrior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including by collecting prior intelligence, leveraging aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area.\n\nAccording to the IDF, the strikes today were directed toward Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, and are part of the IDF's efforts to dismantle Hezbollah's weapons production and storage capabilities.\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n