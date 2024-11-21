\nIDF: The IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah command centers and terror infrastructure in the Dahieh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut. Hezbollah deliberately embedded its infrastructure in these civilian areas, using the Lebanese civilian population as a human shield.\n\nPrior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including by collecting prior intelligence, leveraging aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area.\n\n"These strikes are part of the IDF's efforts to dismantle Hezbollah's weapons production and storage capabilities. The IDF will continue to operate to degrade Hezbollah's ability to carry out attacks against Israel," the IDF emphasized.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n