\nOn Wednesday night, the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut. Among the targets struck were command centers and additional Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites.\n\n"Hezbollah systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure amidst the Lebanese civilian population, cynically exploiting them as human shields," the IDF emphasized.\n\nPrior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including the gathering of prior intelligence, using aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the population in the area.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n