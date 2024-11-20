\nAn initial investigation into the incident found that a force led by Golani Brigade Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Yoav Yarom entered the area where the brigade was operating. The force reached an ancient fort considered an archaeological site. Two terrorists hiding at the scene opened fire at the force, killing Erlich. Yarom was moderately wounded in the confrontation. The head of the IDF Personnel Directorate decided to recognize Erlich as an IDF casualty.\n\nThe IDF says the incident was severe and will be investigated because Erlich's entry to the battlefield as a civilian was not authorized as needed by the commanders of the division and command.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n