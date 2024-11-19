\nIDF: Following the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded between 10:49 and 10:55 in the Upper Galilee area, two suspicious aerial targets were identified approaching Israel from Lebanon.\n\nThe targets did not cross into Israeli territory and the incident has concluded. Sirens sounded in accordance with protocol.\n\nFollowing the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded at 10:58 in the Upper Galilee area, it was determined to be a false identification.\n\nAdditionally, a short while ago, the IAF intercepted two UAVS that approached Israel from Lebanon. The UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n