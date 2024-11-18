\nThe IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "After the review of the findings by the security forces at the scene in Ramat Gan, it appears that the impact was caused as the result of the interceptor that intercepted the surface-to-surface missile."\n\n"From an initial debrief of the IAF Aerial Defense Arrays, it seems as if the interceptor intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that crossed from Lebanon at a high altitude. The debris from the missile hit the ground, causing damage and injuries."\n\n"The entire incident is under examination," said the IDF.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n