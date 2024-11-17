\nAs part of the Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) investigation into the firing of two illumination bombs at the Prime Minister's house in Caesarea, three suspects were arrested overnight in connection with the incident.\n\nThe three were transferred for joint interrogation by the Shin Bet and Lahav Unit 433 of the Israel Police. The court has imposed a 30-day gag order on the details of the investigation and the identities of the suspects in order to prevent disruption or harm to the investigation.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n