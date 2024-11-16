\nThe IDF has confirmed that earlier on Saturday evening, the IAF conducted its fourth round of intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah command centers in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut.\n\nOver the past week, the IDF struck approximately 50 terror targets in the Dahieh area, from where the Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to plan and carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel.\n\nHezbollah has systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure amidst the Lebanese civilian population, cynically exploiting them as human shields.\n\n"Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including by collecting prior intelligence, leveraging aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area," the IDF emphasized. "This is a further example of Hezbollah’s cynical abuse of civilian areas for military activities that deliberately endangers the lives of Lebanese civilians."\n\n\n\nHezbollah command center in Dahieh\nIDF spokesperson\n\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n