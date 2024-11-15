\n\nThe IAF on Friday evening conducted its fourth round of intelligence-based strikes in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. \n\n\n\nAmong the targets struck throughout the day were Hezbollah command centers, weapons storage facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.\n\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n