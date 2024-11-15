\n\n\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded between 5:10 p.m. and 5:12 p.m. in the Upper Galilee area regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the IAF. \n\nSince Friday morning, two additional suspicious aerial targets that approached Israeli territory from Lebanon were intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. \n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n