\nOver the past few hours, the IAF conducted a series of intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the Dahiyeh area, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut, where according to the IDF "Hezbollah has systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure amidst the Lebanese civilian population, cynically exploiting them as a human shield."\n\nPrior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including issuing advance warnings to the population in the area.\n\nThe IDF noted that these strikes are a part of its ongoing efforts to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities. The IDF is continuing to strike Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the Dahiyeh area.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n