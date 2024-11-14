\nA short while ago, the IAF conducted a series of intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, command centers, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites in the Dahieh area, the IDF confirmed. Dahieh is a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut, where Hezbollah systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure amidst the Lebanese civilian population.\n\nOver the past two days, approximately 30 terror targets were struck in the Dahieh area in Beirut. These strikes were a part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities, and the IDF is continuing to strike Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the Dahieh area.\n\nPrior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including the gathering of prior intelligence, using aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the population in the area.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n