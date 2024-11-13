\nA short while ago, the IAF carried out an additional series of strikes in the Beirut area, successfully targeting and destroying nine weapons storage facilities and command centers used by Hezbollah, which according to the IDF, the terror group deliberately embedded in civilian areas. \n\nPrior to the strikes, the IDF made extensive efforts to minimize harm to civilians, including collecting advance intelligence, leveraging precise aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to civilians in the area to evacuate.\n\nThe IDF says the strikes are part of the its ongoing efforts to degrade Hezbollah's ability to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and the IDF, and part of the effort to dismantle weapons storage and manufacturing facilities that Hezbollah has established over the years in the heart of Beirut.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n