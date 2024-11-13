\nOvernight, the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and command centers in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut, where Hezbollah systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure behind the Lebanese civilian population, the IDF confirmed.\n\nPrior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including issuing advance warnings to the population in the area.\n\nThese strikes were a part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities, and the IDF is continuing to strike Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the Dahieh area.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n