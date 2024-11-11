\nConstruction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf (United Torah Judaism) responded to \nArutz Sheva - Israel National News'\n report that the courts are demanding the Finance Ministry provide one million NIS to pay for Nukhba terrorists' legal representation.\n\n"This is an insane and infuriating demand," Goldknopf tweeted. "The tax monies of Israeli citizens are not supposed to fund legal representation for the monster-people who brutally and cruelly massacred men, women, and children. I call on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) not to accede to the request, and to refer them to their friends in Turkey, Qatar, and the Palestinian Terror Authority."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n