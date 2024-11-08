\nAvichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, on Friday evening issued an evacuation notice to residents of several buildings in the Dahieh suburb in Beirut. \n\n"You are near Hezbollah installations and interests against which the IDF will act soon. For your safety, you must evacuate the area immediately and stay at least 500 meters away," said Adraee.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n