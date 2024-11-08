\nFollowing the sirens that sounded between 3:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. regarding hostile aircraft infiltrations in the Western and Upper Galilee areas, all of the UAVs that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory were intercepted by the IAF.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in between 3:54 p.m. and 3:55 p.m. in the Central and Western Galilee areas, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Most of the projectiles fell in open areas. A fallen projectile was identified in the area.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 3:48 p.m. in the Upper Galilee area, it was determined to be a false identification.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n