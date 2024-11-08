\n\nThe International March of the Living responded to the violence in Amsterdam, saying, “International March of the Living is shocked and appalled by the severe pogrom that took place last night in Amsterdam. This was a planned and organized attack, carried out by antisemitic rioters and terror supporters, who stabbed, beat, and ran over Israelis throughout the city without interference.” \n\n\n\n“This horrific event cannot be condemned with words alone; decisive action is needed to prevent the next attack. The European Union and its member states must strongly condemn the pogrom, bring the perpetrators to justice, and ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in Europe.”\n\n\n\n“Tomorrow marks the 86th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the antisemitic pogroms that broke out all across Germany and Austria that led to the Holocaust – the eventual murder of six million Jews. Yet today Jews continue to face mortal danger all across Europe.” \n\n\n\n“History teaches us only too well, the fatal consequences of silence and inaction in the face of unbridled hatred and violence.”\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n