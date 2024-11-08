\nThe IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated, “Following the severe and violent incidents against Israelis in Amsterdam, with the direction of the political echelon, and in accordance with a situational assessment, the IDF is preparing to immediately deploy a rescue mission with the coordination of the Dutch government.”\n\nThe mission will be deployed using cargo aircraft and include medical and rescue teams. The IDF Homefront Command will lead the rescue mission with the cooperation of various IDF directorates, branches, and Israeli security authorities.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n