\nThe Prime Minister's Office stated that "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is aware of the details of the serious incident of violence in Amsterdam against Israeli citizens, conducted a situational assessment with the Foreign Minister and his military secretary, and is receiving regular updates."\n\n"The Prime Minister ordered the immediate sending of two rescue planes to aid our citizens. The Prime Minister views the horrific incident very seriously, and demands that the Dutch government and the Dutch security forces act firmly and quickly against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n