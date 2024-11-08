\nIsrael’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said, “We are receiving very disturbing reports of extreme violence against Israelis and Jews on the streets of Holland. There is a pogrom currently taking place in Europe in 2024.”\n\n“These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The western world needs to wake up now!!”\n\n“This is the time when the UN should immediately and clearly condemn the violence of the Palestinians and their supporters. The Dutch authorities must take decisive action against terrorism now,” stated Danon.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n