\nMK Boaz Bismuth wrote on social media site X, "A shocking pogrom is happening right now in Amsterdam. I am receiving calls and messages from people who are in Amsterdam, who say that the Dutch authorities are not helping them at all and are not taking action to control the situation." \n\n"Jews are forced to barricade themselves and hide while the violence continues to rage in the streets. This event is a reminder that hatred of Jews is alive and kicking in the heart of Europe. The Dutch authorities must apply a policy of zero tolerance and arrest the rioters - now!" added Bismuth.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n