The Knesset approved early Friday morning the new appointments in the government: Israel Katz was appointed to the position of Defense Minister in place of Yoav Gallant, Gideon Sa'ar was appointed to the position of Foreign Minister in place of Katz, and Ze'ev Elkin was appointed to the position of Minister in the Ministry of Finance who will oversee the rebuilding of northern and southern Israel.

58 Knesset members supported the move, with no opponents or abstentions. The opposition did not take part in the vote.