UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated President-Elect Trump on his victory: "Congratulations President-Elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.\n\n"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.\n\n"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come."\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n