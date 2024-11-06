Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi congratulated Trump: "Congratulations to President Trump on his victory! A true friend of Israel returns to the White House, a leader who understands and values the strength of our alliance. Together, we will continue building an unbreakable bond for a secure and prosperous future for both nations. Trump will stand with us to bring back our hostages and secure absolute victory.\n"Interestingly, the Hebrew phrase ‘Donald Trump President’ (‘דונלד טראמפ נשיא’) has a gematria (numerical value) of 785, which is the same as the current Hebrew year, 5-785 (תשפ״ה)."\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n