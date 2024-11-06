Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated US President-Elect Donald Trump on his apparent victory in the elections.

"Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!" he opened.

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," he added.

"This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu."

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi congratulated Trump: "Congratulations to President Trump on his victory! A true friend of Israel returns to the White House, a leader who understands and values the strength of our alliance. Together, we will continue building an unbreakable bond for a secure and prosperous future for both nations. Trump will stand with us to bring back our hostages and secure absolute victory.

"Interestingly, the Hebrew phrase ‘Donald Trump President’ (‘דונלד טראמפ נשיא’) has a gematria (numerical value) of 785, which is the same as the current Hebrew year, 5-785 (תשפ"ה)."

Israeli Minister of Culture and Sport Miki Zohar stated: "Congratulations to the President-elect of the USA Donald Trump. We are looking forward to the next four years."

Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage Meir Porush congratulated the President-Elect: "The heart of the king is in G--d's hands. President Trump proved during his previous term that he is a true friend of the Jewish people and the city of Jerusalem. We all pray and expect that this trend will continue even stronger in the next term."