Following the sirens that sounded between 07:42 and 07:47 in the southern Golan Heights, the IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israel from the east, as well as an additional suspicious aerial target approaching Israeli territory from the east.\n\nAdditionally, a short while ago, a suspicious aerial target in the Upper Galilee area that crossed into Israel from Lebanon was intercepted by the IAF. An additional target was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.\nSirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n