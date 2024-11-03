Following the sirens that sounded in the Upper and Western Galilee, HaMifratz, Carmel, HaAmakim, and Wadi Ara areas regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, one UAV was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and fell in the area of Wadi Ara. \n\nIsraeli Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating to extinguish a fire that erupted due to the fallen projectile.\n\n\nIn addition, a short while ago, a UAV that approached Israeli territory was intercepted off the coast of Caesarea by an Israeli Navy missile boat. \nThe UAV was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n