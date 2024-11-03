Following the siren that sounded at 14:35 in Lev Ha-Hula regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was successfully intercepted by the IAF.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded between 14:27 and 14:28 in the Lower and Central Galilee and HaAmakim areas, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon.\n\nSome of the projectiles were intercepted by the IAF and fallen projectiles were identified in the area. No injuries were reported.\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n