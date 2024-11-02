\nFollowing a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Saturday) at 18:00, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines, the IDF reported.\n\nAs part of the changes, the areas of the Lower Galilee, and southern Golan (some of the communities in the Emek HaYarden municipalities), the activity scale will be moved from ‘partial’ to ‘full’, and gatherings of up to 2,000 participants will be permitted.\n\nThe rest of the country's guidelines remain unchanged.\n\nThe instructions published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed. The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n