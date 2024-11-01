\nIDF confirms: "Overnight, a UAV that was launched from the east toward Israeli territory was intercepted by the IAF in Syrian territory."\n\n"The UAV was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.\n\n"Following the sirens that sounded at 06:39 in the Upper Galilee area, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in an open area.\n\n"Following the sirens that sounded at both 06:33 and 07:05 in the Upper Galilee area, they were determined to be false identifications."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n