A short while ago, with the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate and Northern Command, the IAF struck command and control centers, terrorist headquarters, and additional terrorist infrastructure belonging to a number of units in the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including the 'Aziz' Unit and the Radwan Forces, in the area of Al Housh in southern Lebanon.\n\nThe IDF stressed that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including issuing advanced warnings to the population in the area.\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n