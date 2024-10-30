\nFollowing the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration a short while ago, the IDF announced that the IAF successfully intercepted one UAV. Reports were received regarding two additional fallen targets. \n\nDuring the incident, the IAF conducted several interception attempts, and rocket and missile sirens were sounded due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interceptors. \n\nThe IDF stressed that the incident is still ongoing. The public is asked to continue to follow the defensive guidelines of the Home Front Command.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n