\nWith the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF overnight Saturday conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center that was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the "Salah al-Din" School in Gaza City.\n\nThe command and control center was used by the Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.\n\nPrior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.\n\n"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n