\nAs of 11:00 p.m., approximately 135 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel on Wednesday. \n\n"The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n