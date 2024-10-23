\nFollowing the sirens that sounded between 8:33 p.m. and 8:34 p.m. in a number of areas in central Israel, four projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. \n\nTwo projectiles were intercepted by the IAF and an additional projectile fell in open territory. Additionally, a fallen projectile was identified in the area. At this moment, no injuries were reported.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n