\nFollowing the sirens that sounded between 8:33 p.m. and 8:34 p.m. in a number of areas in central Israel, four projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. \n\nSome of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified. The details are under review.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n