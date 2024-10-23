\nThe Magen David Adom (MDA) Spokesperson said, "Following the sirens that were heard in the last few minutes, MDA teams went out to search sites where reports were received. At this time there are no known injuries. In addition, MDA teams went out to provide medical treatment to a number of people who were injured on their way to shelters."\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n