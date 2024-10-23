\nEarlier on Wednesday, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center in the area of Gaza City. The command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the "Al-Zahra" School, was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.\n\nThe IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence information."\n\n"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel," it added.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n