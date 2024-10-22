\nThe IDF has confirmed that following the sirens that sounded between 07:43 and 07:45 in central Israel, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. \n\nThe majority of the projectiles were intercepted and a fallen projectile was identified in an open area. \n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded between 07:43 and 07:45 in the Upper Galilee area and northern Golan Heights, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. \n\nAs of this moment, the IDF is unaware of injuries as a result of the attack.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n