\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 12:26 a.m. in the Upper Galilee area, the IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israel.\n\nSirens were sounded following the possibility of fallen shrapnel from the interception.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded between 12:51 a.m. and 12:52 a.m. in the northern Golan Heights, a suspicious aerial target was identified crossing from the east, the target was tracked by the IAF and fell in an open area.\n\nNo injuries were reported.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n