\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 12:21 a.m. in the Upper Galilee area, two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Fallen targets were identified in the area. No injuries were reported.\n\nFollowing the siren that sounded at 11:50 p.m. in the area of Ya'ara, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target. The target was subsequently determined to be a false identification.\n\nA siren regarding missiles and rockets was activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception. No injuries were reported.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n