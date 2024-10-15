\nThe IDF continues operational activity in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, striking over 230 terrorist targets throughout the past day.\n\nThe IDF is continuing targeted operational activity against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon. IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and in IAF strikes, dismantled Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, and located vast quantities of weaponry and equipment, including rifles, helmets, communications devices, ammunition, and more.\n\nIn one of the strikes, the troops identified multiple terrorists entering a structure in the area. Shortly following the identification, the IAF struck the site and eliminated the terrorists.\n\nOver the past day, in coordination with ground troops, the IAF struck more than 200 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and deep within Lebanon, including terrorist cells, anti-tank missile posts, and surface-to-surface missile launchers.\n\nIDF troops are continuing operational activity in the Jabaliya area and have eliminated dozens of terrorists over the past day. The troops eliminated a terrorist cell that fired anti-tank missiles toward them. Additionally, the troops identified multiple armed terrorists that posed a threat to them. Following the identification, and with direction of ground forces, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorists.\n\nFurthermore, IDF troops continue operational activity in the central and southern Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the troops eliminated multiple terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure. Moreover, the troops located and dismantled a Hamas launcher.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n