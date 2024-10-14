\nThe IAF struck and eliminated in the area of Nabatieh the terrorist Muhammad Kamel Naeem, the Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces Anti-tank Missile Unit. Muhammad Kamel Naeem was responsible for planning and executing numerous terrorist attacks, including anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli civilians.\n\nOver the past few hours, the Hezbollah terrorist organization has fired multiple rockets into central and northern Israel. Some of the rockets were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported. The IAF swiftly struck the Hezbollah launchers used to fire the rockets from southern Lebanon.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n