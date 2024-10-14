\nIt has been cleared for publication that as part of a joint operation, the ISA (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police Lahav 433 investigation unit uncovered an Iranian intelligence cell that worked to enlist and operate Israeli citizens. As part of the investigation, police arrested Vladislav Victorson, aged 30 from Ramat Gan\n\nThe ISA and police investigation found that since last August, Victorson was in contact through social media with an individual known as "Mari Hossi." The communication was conducted in Hebrew.\n\n\nRead more.\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n