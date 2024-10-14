It has been cleared for publication that as part of a joint operation, the ISA (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police Lahav 433 investigation unit uncovered an Iranian intelligence cell that worked to enlist and operate Israeli citizens. As part of the investigation, police arrested Vladislav Victorson, aged 30 from Ramat Gan

The ISA and police investigation found that since last August, Victorson was in contact through social media with an individual known as "Mari Hossi." The communication was conducted in Hebrew.

In the framework of the aforementioned relationship, Victorson, who was aware that the individual on the other side was an Iranian agent, followed the agent's instructions and carried out various tasks, including spraying graffiti, hanging flyers, hiding money, and even torching cars near Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv. Later, Vladislav was asked to sabotage communication networks and ATMs and to set fire to forests.

Some of the tasks were filmed and the suspect was paid over $5,000 to complete them. The investigation found that Victorson even agreed to assassinate an Israeli personality and throw a grenade at a house. Following that, he worked to obtain weapons including a sniper rifle and frag grenades.

To carry out the tasks, Vladislav enlisted two additional citizens, including his partner, Anna Bernstein, aged 18 from Ramat Gan, who participated in some of the tasks. Vladislav was even asked to find homeless people to enlist them to conduct additional tasks and film protesters during demonstrations.

On Monday, those involved were indicted on security charges.

The ISA noted that "messages on social media from Iranian intelligence bodies are known as platforms to enlist Israelis to conduct various tasks. While in the beginning, these tasks may appear innocent, they can lead to real harm to national security. Messages were sent in different languages, including English and Hebrew, through social media (Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter) and the citizens answered them to make money. It should be noted that a significant amount of Israelis who received these suspicious messages did not answer them and even reported them to the relevant authorities."

A senior ISA official added: "Over the past few months, the ISA and police operation exposed several Iranian intelligence cells that worked to enlist Israelis to conduct various tasks that would culminate in an attack on an Israeli personality. Many fictitious social media profiles run by Iranian agents were found on the web and information on those agents was collected. The uncovering of the operation led to the arrests and interrogation of Israeli citizens who were enticed to conduct the tasks. This investigation again exposes the Iranian intelligence's effort to enlist and take advantage of Israelis for acts of espionage and terror against Israel."