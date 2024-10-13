\nThe IDF announced that following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Sunday) at 20:00, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.\n\nAs part of the changes, it was decided that in the areas of the southern and northern Golan (with the exceptions of Katzrin and Kidmat Tsvi), the activity scale will be changed from Limited to Partial Activity. Furthermore, in the HaAmakim area (Bustan al-Marj Regional Council, Afula, Gilboa Regional Council, Shibli-Umm al-Ghanam, Kfar Tavor, and some of the communities in the Jezreel Valley Regional Council - Merhavia, Ein Dor, and Gazit), the communities within the Megiddo Regional Council and Yokne'am Illit in the Wadi Ara area, the activity scale will be changed from Partial to Full Activity, with a restriction on gatherings of over 2000 people.\n\nThe rest of the country's guidelines remain unchanged.\n\nThe IDF stressed that the instructions published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed. The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n